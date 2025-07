Tanana Valley State Fair

July 25 – August 3, 2025

Fair Theme: Take a Hop on the Wild Side

Fair Colors: Burnt Orange, Forest Green, Raindrop Blue

Fair Vegetable: Carrot

Fair Flower: Daisy

Competitive Exhibits Entry Days

NON-PERISHABLES: Friday, July 18th 4-7pm & Saturday, July 19th 1-6pm

JUNIOR PERISHABLES: Thursday, July 24th 1-6pm

ADULT PERISHABLE: Tuesday, July 29th 1-6pm

GIANT VEGETABLE WEIGH IN: Sunday, July 27th 6pm

July 25: Club 49 Day

July 26: School Drive Day

July 27: Farm to Fair Day

July 28: Kid’s Day

July 29: UAF Day

July 30: Senior Day

July 31: Canned Food Day

Aug 1: Hometown Heroes Day

Aug 2: A Celebration of Indigenous Peoples

Aug 3: Closing Day