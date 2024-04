Save the date for the 17th Annual Taste of Alaska event at The Pub, happening on April 27th, 2024, from 6 PM to 10 PM. It’s going to be an evening filled with fantastic brews and great vibes! Indulge in delicious treats from a food truck that will pair perfectly with your beers & wines. Tickets will be sold for $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Purchase tickets at the Pubs register,starting March 25th.