Tasting Dinner: The Wines of Tin City
April 27 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm$120
Brown Jug presents a lineup of exclusive wines from Paso Robles’ Tin City, paired with four delicious courses from Chef Slava Martinez.
First Course
Steamed Mussels with Lemon and Garlic Sauce on Toast
with
Desparada Callisto Sauvignon Blanc
Saint K Never Really Loved You Chardonnay
Second Course
Greek Lamb Kleftiko
with
Herman Story On The Road Grenache
Saint K Gravesend Lagrein
Third Course
Eggplant Rollatini
with
Desparada Sackcloth & Ashes Red Blend
Desparada Columba Red Blend
Fourth Course
Assorted Cheese Platter
with
Herman Story First Time Caller Petite Sirah
Herman Story Made Red Blend
**Attendees must be age 21 or older with valid ID. No menu substitutions.**