« All Events

Tasting Dinner: The Wines of Tin City

April 27 @ 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

$120
Brown Jug presents a lineup of exclusive wines from Paso Robles’ Tin City, paired with four delicious courses from Chef Slava Martinez.
First Course
Steamed Mussels with Lemon and Garlic Sauce on Toast
with
Desparada Callisto Sauvignon Blanc
Saint K Never Really Loved You Chardonnay
Second Course
Greek Lamb Kleftiko
with
Herman Story On The Road Grenache
Saint K Gravesend Lagrein
Third Course
Eggplant Rollatini
with
Desparada Sackcloth & Ashes Red Blend
Desparada Columba Red Blend
Fourth Course
Assorted Cheese Platter
with
Herman Story First Time Caller Petite Sirah
Herman Story Made Red Blend
**Attendees must be age 21 or older with valid ID. No menu substitutions.**

Details

Date:
April 27
Time:
5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Cost:
$120
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-wines-of-tin-city-tasting-dinner-tickets-884409270937?aff=efbevent&fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR0mrCchiTgom5H2-9Ae_UkHvUbThc9Ulnr30ZU2SsZdjzzfDQlyxiwOno4_aem_AWV0gOdVu7pZpbv8l4V0SRKBNBDz1sIuw-Cbv__PMYjSVkGDLF8GDxNdmy461fe4O8Gpt0kCFfrX9Z_3MPWWJfsA

Organizer

Brown Jug Alaska
View Organizer Website

Venue

Raven Landing
1222 Cowles St.
Fairbanks, 99701 + Google Map

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *