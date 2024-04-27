Tasting Dinner: The Wines of Tin City

Brown Jug presents a lineup of exclusive wines from Paso Robles’ Tin City, paired with four delicious courses from Chef Slava Martinez.

First Course

Steamed Mussels with Lemon and Garlic Sauce on Toast

with

Desparada Callisto Sauvignon Blanc

Saint K Never Really Loved You Chardonnay

Second Course

Greek Lamb Kleftiko

with

Herman Story On The Road Grenache

Saint K Gravesend Lagrein

Third Course

Eggplant Rollatini

with

Desparada Sackcloth & Ashes Red Blend

Desparada Columba Red Blend

Fourth Course

Assorted Cheese Platter

with

Herman Story First Time Caller Petite Sirah

Herman Story Made Red Blend

**Attendees must be age 21 or older with valid ID. No menu substitutions.**