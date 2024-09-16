Tetrapak Printmaking

Want to learn how to turn cheap, throwaway materials into versatile, easy to make, beautiful plates for printmaking?

In this afternoon class we will use Xacto knives and scratching tools to create imagery on the inside surfaces of Tetrapak packaging. We will then ink and wipe these plates, learning the intaglio inking and wiping process and learn how to set up and print on our etching presses. We’ll also explore ways of adding color ink to make one-of-a-kind monoprints.

All materials are provided. As this is a one session class, students should bring a few drawings, photos, or ideas to work with. No prior printmaking experience necessary.