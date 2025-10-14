« All Events

Thankful for HER Market hosted by The Bond Bar

November 8 @ 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
✨ Thankful for Her Market ✨
What began with Loft 49 has evolved into the girls’ event of the year, now carried forward by her sister store The Bond Bar. This isn’t just a market, it’s a full experience: espresso hour vibes, over 20 handpicked vendors, free activities, dreamy photo ops, and even a complimentary drink cart. 🖤
📍 Bentley Mall
🗓 Saturday, November 8th
⏰ 11 AM – 6 PM
Picture it: your besties by your side, shopping bags in hand, lattes flowing, and a curated lineup you won’t find anywhere else. The energy will be unmatched, the memories unforgettable and missing it is not an option.
SEE YOU THERE

