Thankful for HER Market hosted by The Bond Bar

Thankful for Her Market

What began with Loft 49 has evolved into the girls’ event of the year, now carried forward by her sister store The Bond Bar. This isn’t just a market, it’s a full experience: espresso hour vibes, over 20 handpicked vendors, free activities, dreamy photo ops, and even a complimentary drink cart.





Bentley MallSaturday, November 8th11 AM – 6 PM

Picture it: your besties by your side, shopping bags in hand, lattes flowing, and a curated lineup you won’t find anywhere else. The energy will be unmatched, the memories unforgettable and missing it is not an option.

SEE YOU THERE