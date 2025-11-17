Thanksgiving for the Birds!
November 22 @ 12:00 pm - 4:00 pmFree
Gather all the feathered friends this winter season and celebrate with us! Join us for Thanksgiving for the Birds on Saturday, November 22 at the Creamer’s Field Farmhouse from 12:00 – 4:00 pm. Make bird feeders and learn about the winter birds in Alaska! FREE and FUN for all ages!
*All bird feeder crafts will be peanut free and use sunflower seed butter.
For more information, contact the Friends of Creamer’s Field at 907-978-8457 or visit www.friendsofcreamersfield.org.