Gather all the feathered friends this winter season and celebrate with us! Join us for Thanksgiving for the Birds on Saturday, November 22 at the Creamer’s Field Farmhouse from 12:00 – 4:00 pm. Make bird feeders and learn about the winter birds in Alaska! FREE and FUN for all ages!

*All bird feeder crafts will be peanut free and use sunflower seed butter.

For more information, contact the Friends of Creamer’s Field at 907-978-8457 or visit www.friendsofcreamersfield.org.