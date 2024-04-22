





What: UAF Film Club Presents: Thaw Out Film FestivalDate: Saturday, April 27, 2024Time: 5:30 p.m.Location: Salisbury Theatre

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Film Club hosts the UAF Thaw-Out Film Festival as a way to showcase films made in Alaska and/or by Alaskans as well as films pertaining to the North and the Arctic. Donations accepted.

This event is the third of three Film and Performing Arts related events on the weekend of Thursday 4/25 – Saturday 4/27!

Ground Squirrel Improv kicks the weekend off with The Sprite Show on Thursday, April 25 at 7:30: a completely improvised performance (with free sprite!). The Student Drama Association hosts our Student Performance Art Showcase on Friday, April 26 at 7:00pm. Rounding out the weekend is Film Club’s Thaw Out Film Festival, April 27 at 5:30pm. The evening will show all new films by UAF affiliated filmmakers!

All of these events are in the Salisbury Theatre and admission is pay what you can.