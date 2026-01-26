The Art of Us – Communication, Creativity, Connection

Class: The Art of Us

Date: 02/13/26

Time: 5:30-8pm

Price: $108

Instructor: David Wright and Andrea Sonnichsen

Join us on February 13th for a one-of-a-kind experience! We’ve partnered with Alaska Team Builder to create a memorable evening for couples. Enjoy a charcuterie board and sparkling drinks while you assemble your very own Date Night Jar, which is filled with creative ideas to make your future date nights even more fun and meaningful.

You and your partner will decorate your jar while participating in a guided, interactive activity led by a professional facilitator. This experience is designed for every couple. It is easy, engaging, and enjoyable.

Get ready to laugh, create, connect, and strengthen your relationship, all while having a blast together!

Cancellation Policy:

*No refunds, but we will give you a store credit for a future class or event.