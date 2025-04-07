The Big Bash

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Alaska is hosting a “BIG” networking night filled with taps, apps and nonalcoholic drinks! Bring your friends and enjoy a fun evening on us.

Open to any and all adults with BIG hearts.

JOIN US!

• Learn about mentoring youth in Alaska

• Socialize with Bigs and Friends of BBBSAK!

• Win door prizes (those who sign up to mentor youth will be entered to win even bigger prizes!)

Join us at Lavelle’s Taphouse on April 29th, from 5-7pm!