The Big Bash
April 29 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Alaska is hosting a “BIG” networking night filled with taps, apps and nonalcoholic drinks! Bring your friends and enjoy a fun evening on us.
Open to any and all adults with BIG hearts.
JOIN US!
• Learn about mentoring youth in Alaska
• Socialize with Bigs and Friends of BBBSAK!
• Win door prizes (those who sign up to mentor youth will be entered to win even bigger prizes!)
Join us at Lavelle’s Taphouse on April 29th, from 5-7pm!