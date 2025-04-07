« All Events

The Big Bash

April 29 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Alaska is hosting a “BIG” networking night filled with taps, apps and nonalcoholic drinks! Bring your friends and enjoy a fun evening on us.
Open to any and all adults with BIG hearts.
JOIN US!
• Learn about mentoring youth in Alaska
• Socialize with Bigs and Friends of BBBSAK!
• Win door prizes (those who sign up to mentor youth will be entered to win even bigger prizes!)
Join us at Lavelle’s Taphouse on April 29th, from 5-7pm!

Details

Date:
April 29
Time:
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Venue

Lavelle’s Taphouse
414 2nd Ave
Fairbanks, 99701 + Google Map
Phone
907-888-2220