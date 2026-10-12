The Black Door
October 31 @ 8:00 pm - 11:30 pm$20
The Black Door
October 31, 2026
813 Noble Street
Fairbanks, Alaska
October 31, 2026
813 Noble Street
Fairbanks, Alaska
One Night. Many Rooms.
Some Doors Should Remain Closed…
The Blackwood Hotel opened as the height of luxury in 1894. They were famous for the extravagant Halloween Parties they hosted every year.
On Halloween Night in 1926, at the stroke of midnight…every single person within the hotel disappeared without a trace. The hotel was sealed. No one knows what happened.
This Halloween, one hundred years later, the doors of the Blackwood hotel will open again.
Part haunted hotel. Part secret nightclub. Check in if you dare….check out if you can.
Interested? Scared? Intrigued? Click the ticket link for more details. 21+ Only. Valid ID Required.
Purchase tickets here:
https://www.simpletix.com/e/the-black-door-tickets-295776
https://www.simpletix.com/e/the-black-door-tickets-295776