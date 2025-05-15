Get ready for a summer of fun at the Downtown Market! Every Third Thursday from May through September (except June, because that’s when we party at the Midnight Sun Festival), head over to Golden Heart Plaza from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Experience the best of Fairbanks as you explore unique local businesses, enjoy live music, and savor a variety of delicious street foods.

Looking for a little challenge? Try your hand at our themed scavenger hunts around downtown. It’s your chance to win some cool prizes from our awesome local shops.

Whether you’re a longtime local or just visiting, the Downtown Market offers the perfect mix community spirit in beautiful Golden Heart Plaza. Bring your friends, family, and your love of community – let’s make each market better than the last!