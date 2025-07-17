« All Events

Event Series Event Series: The Downtown Market

The Downtown Market

July 17 @ 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Get ready for a summer of fun at the Downtown Market! 🛍️✨ Every Third Thursday from May through September (except June, because that’s when we party at the Midnight Sun Festival), head over to Golden Heart Plaza from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Experience the best of Fairbanks as you explore unique local businesses, enjoy live music, and savor a variety of delicious street foods.

Looking for a little challenge? Try your hand at our themed scavenger hunts around downtown. It’s your chance to win some cool prizes from our awesome local shops.

Whether you’re a longtime local or just visiting, the Downtown Market offers the perfect mix community spirit in beautiful Golden Heart Plaza. Bring your friends, family, and your love of community – let’s make each market better than the last!

Details

Date:
July 17
Time:
4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Series:
The Downtown Market

Organizer

Golden Heart Consulting

Venue

Golden Heart Plaza
Downtown Fairbanks, 99701 + Google Map