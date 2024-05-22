« All Events

The Folk School: Amulet Basket

June 28 @ 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

$135

Using western red cedar and birch bark, these small baskets often hold some of my most cherished items. We’ll weave birch bark strips in a 2 x 2 twill pattern using a spiral weave. We’ll finish the rim in a diagonal fold for strength and beauty. Finally we can add a leather flap, cord, and embellishments of beads or charms. This in one of my favorite pieces of jewelry to wear.

All materials and tools provided, including bark, leather, charms and beads. Skill level: all.

Details

Date:
June 28
Time:
12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Cost:
$135
Website:
https://folk.school/events/event/amulet-basket/

Organizer

The Folk School
Phone
907-457-1219
Email
info@folk.school
View Organizer Website