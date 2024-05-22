The Folk School: Amulet Basket

Using western red cedar and birch bark, these small baskets often hold some of my most cherished items. We’ll weave birch bark strips in a 2 x 2 twill pattern using a spiral weave. We’ll finish the rim in a diagonal fold for strength and beauty. Finally we can add a leather flap, cord, and embellishments of beads or charms. This in one of my favorite pieces of jewelry to wear.

All materials and tools provided, including bark, leather, charms and beads. Skill level: all.