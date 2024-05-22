The Folk School: Birch Bark Pin Cushion

Create this small but useful basket to hold your pins and needles and always have them at the ready. We will begin by learning how to lay out the pattern making use of the character of the bark, then cut and stitch the contrasting rim using cane lashing. A willow rod or spruce root frames the rim and a felted wool ball is set inside to hold your pins and needles. Finished basket measures about 2 ½ x 2 ½ inches.

All materials and tools provided. Skill level: all.