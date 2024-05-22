The Folk School: Fireweed Embroidery

In this class you will learn how to prepare your garment/bag for embroidery, different techniques, three different stitches, and leave the class with the skills to continue embroidery at home! Hand embroidery can add personalization to any wardrobe and it’s fully customizable.

We will be embroidering a small fireweed design using three classic stitches; back stitch, straight stitch, and the lazy daisy. Using a piece of interfacing, we will adhere the design onto the garment, use an embroidery hoop for easy stitching and then admire our work at the end of the class.

What to bring: a garment that you want to add a little life to (HIGHLY recommend a 100% cotton piece, denim, or canvas for easy stitching-NOTHING WITH STRETCH), or a canvas tote bag, and a great attitude.