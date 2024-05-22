The Folk School: Forager’s Basket

A 2-day event!

From the garden to the market, from alpine lakes to oceans, this basket will become a highly valued and trusted companion on all your gathering adventures.

Woven from flat and half-round reed, this basket is complemented with a rounded “belly”, allowing it to securely hold your harvest while the back of the basket remains flat to rest comfortably against your side. A sturdy lashed rim and riveted strap complete the basket. The instructor’s spends much time holding the bounty of the forests as well as carrying the blessings of the coastal beaches filled with freshly dug razor clams or seaweed. You will find the perfect use for yours!

All materials and tools provided. Skill level: beginning to intermediate.