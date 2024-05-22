The Folk School: Make a Birch Bark Lamp Shade

Using birch bark gathered locally, we will be creating beautiful and unique lamp shades to fit these useful deck lamps. Pattern layout reading the grain of the bark, traditional stitching techniques, as well as adding personalized embellishments will all be covered in class. After completing your lamp, you will want to re-shade all the lamps in your own home! Metal lamp and bulb included in the materials provided.

All materials and tools provided. Skill level: all.