« All Events

The Folk School: Make a Birch Bark Lamp Shade

June 26 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

$165

Using birch bark gathered locally, we will be creating beautiful and unique lamp shades to fit these useful deck lamps. Pattern layout reading the grain of the bark, traditional stitching techniques, as well as adding personalized embellishments will all be covered in class. After completing your lamp, you will want to re-shade all the lamps in your own home! Metal lamp and bulb included in the materials provided.

All materials and tools provided. Skill level: all.

Details

Date:
June 26
Time:
9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Cost:
$165
Website:
https://folk.school/events/event/the-light-from-the-forest-a-birch-bark-lamp-shade/

Organizer

The Folk School
Phone
907-457-1219
Email
info@folk.school
View Organizer Website