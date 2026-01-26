The Folk School Mardi Gras Coffee Shop

Our annual Southern inspired tradition is back!

Join us Sunday, February 15th from 9am-12pm for our Mardi Gras Coffee Shop!

We’re bringing New Orleans to Fairbanks with fresh made beignets and chicory coffee (or orange juice).

This is a by-donation drop-in event and there is no registration needed!

Suggested donations:

$10 a plate

$25 a family 3 or more

Mark your calendar and laissez les bon temps rouler!