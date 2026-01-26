The Folk School Mardi Gras Coffee Shop
February 15 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm$10
Our annual Southern inspired tradition is back!
Join us Sunday, February 15th from 9am-12pm for our Mardi Gras Coffee Shop!
We’re bringing New Orleans to Fairbanks with fresh made beignets and chicory coffee (or orange juice).
This is a by-donation drop-in event and there is no registration needed!
Suggested donations:
$10 a plate
$25 a family 3 or more
Mark your calendar and laissez les bon temps rouler!