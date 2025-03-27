The UAF Concert Board, The Pub, and the Literacy Council of Alaska are proud to bring back The Great Cover Up at The Pub! Come party and see some of the best bands in Fairbanks cover songs by your favorite artist in an exclusive, one-night-only performance on March 29. Must be 21+

This is one of The Pub’s most popular nights of the year. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. The first band at 7 p.m. Our capacity is limited by the fire code, so get there early if you don’t want to miss out!

There will be a $5 student cover charge, and a $15 GA, CASH, or CARD, with proceeds going to support the Literacy Council of Alaska!