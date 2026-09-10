Get ready to dance the night away at The Ivy Ever After Ball – Masquerade – where magic meets elegance in person!

Saturday 10 October from 6-10pm

The Ivy Ever After Ball

Step into a night where fantasy becomes reality at The Ivy Ever After Ball – Masquerade

Your ticket grants you entry into an immersive, candlelit evening filled with music, dancing, and romantasy masquerade inspired magic in the Westmark Fairbanks Ballroom. From the moment you arrive, you’ll be surrounded by fellow readers, dreamers, and fae alike—each ready to bring their favorite fantasy worlds to life.

Enjoy an open dance floor all night long, whether you prefer elegant waltzes or a little chaotic, sing-your-heart-out energy with a room full of book lovers in ballgowns. Expect stunning atmosphere, themed entertainment, and plenty of opportunities to capture your own fairytale moments.

Come as High Court royalty, a wandering fae, or your favorite fantasy heroine—just be ready to fully embrace the magic.

Please Note: This is a formal, costume-required event. Guests must arrive in ballgowns, High Court, fae, or fantasy-inspired attire to be admitted.

One night. One realm. One unforgettable story.

What’s Included With Your Ticket

Buffet Dinner

Aerial Performances by Cirque Alaska

DJ & Dancing o 360 Photo Booth

Swag Bags

1 Exclusive Event T-Shirt and Event Tote Bag

Event Lanyard

Special Guest Appearances

Crowning of the King & Queen (with prizes)

Best Costume Contest (with prizes)

Best Mask Contest (with prizes)

Treasure Hunt

Professional Event Photographer

Masquerade Mask available if you don’t have one

• And more surprises being added every week!

Special Guest: Wander Aguiar

Registration

Registration will be opening at 4pm to get your lanyard and swag bag. You must wear your lanyard to enter the event and you will not be permitted to enter the ballroom until 6pm.

We will have early registration available at The Ivy. More information will be available the closer we get to the event. Follow us on instagram for all the latest updates @theivy.fbx

Always a Safe Space

At The Ivy, we believe every guest deserves to feel comfortable, respected, and included. Whether in our bookstore or at an off-site event, we carry these values into every space we create.

This is a place where you can show up fully as yourself—no judgment, no pretense, just community.

We have a zero-tolerance policy for bullying, harassment, or discrimination of any kind. Any guest who does not uphold these standards may be asked to leave the event without a refund.

Event Information

This is a 21+ event. A valid, government-issued ID is required for entry and registration pickup.

Outside food and beverages are not permitted. Weapons (the real kind intended to cause harm) are strictly prohibited.