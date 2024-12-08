oin North Star Ballet for our 37th annual production of “The Nutcracker”! The performance features lavish sets, costumes and special effects. This year’s cast includes 80 local children, North Star Ballet Company Members, community members, and guest artists. Don’t miss this family friendly holiday tradition!



https://northstarballet.org/the-nutcracker/ Tickets available online, at the North Star Ballet studios (1755 Westwood Way), or at the door 1 hour before the performance starts.