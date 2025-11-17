The Week of Small Business Bingo

Celebrate Fairbanks’ small businesses with Small Business Bingo! Pick up a bingo card at participating local businesses (or download one online) and explore the shops, cafés, creators, and makers that make our Golden Heart City.

How to Play:

1. Pick up your bingo card at participating local businesses beginning on Small Business Saturday.

2. Visit the businesses from Nov. 29 – Dec. 5 and complete bingo prompts

3. To receive stamps, complete the bingo prompts at any of these local businesses (limit one stamp per business).

4. Join us on First Friday at Gather, 714 3rd Avenue, from 5-10PM to get entered into the raffle.

5. Complete 5 prompts in a row to earn one raffle entry.

6. Fill your entire bingo board (blackout) to earn five raffle entries!

Participating Businesses:

2 Street Gallery, Alaska Gear Company, Alaskan Mystic Wonders, Apocalypse Design, Bankstown Bike and Ski, Black Spruce Brewing Co., Enchanted Forest Toys, Frosty Feet Running Company, HooDoo Brewing Co., In My Element, Lat 65 Brewing Co., Lichen, Little Owl Cafe, Lulu’s Bread & Bagels, Marlo’s Bakery, Northern Whimsy Studios, River City Cafe, Roaming Root Cellar, Sipping Streams Tea Co., Solstice Books, The Fudge Pot, The Ivy Bookshop, The Toy Quest

Follow Along:

Instagram: @GoldenHeartPassport

Initiative by Fairbanks Brand Studio

It’s a fun and FREE way to support local, discover new favorites, and celebrate the heart of Fairbanks.