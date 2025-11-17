The Week of Small Business: Raffle + Closing Event

Join us at Gather for the closing celebration of The Week of Small Business!

This is where the Small Business Bingo raffle takes place. Winners will be announced on Instagram and contacted by phone the following day.

Even if you didn’t complete a bingo board, come celebrate the businesses that make Fairbanks special. Enjoy light refreshments, good company, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere as we honor the creativity, dedication, and community spirit of our local small businesses.

For more information on The Week of Small Business, follow along on Instagram at @GoldenHeartPassport