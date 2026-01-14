The Week of Small Business Valentine Exchange
February 7 @ 9:00 am - February 14 @ 10:00 pmFree
An initiative from Fairbanks Brand Studio, powered by community. This Month of Love, we’re celebrating the businesses that make Fairbanks special! Join the Valentine Exchange and share a little love with your favorite local shops.
How it works:
- Pick up a Valentine Pack
Available at participating Fairbanks businesses from February 7–14. A full list of participating businesses will be posted here soon!
- Fill out your valentines
Use the prompts in your pack to write notes that let local businesses know how much you appreciate them.
- Drop it in their Mailbox
Each participating business will have a Valentine mailbox for your notes.
- Receive a Valentine in Return
Businesses will return the love with their own Valentine, which might just include a small surprise, discount, or gift!
It’s an easy and meaningful way to connect with your community, support local businesses, and brighten someone’s week.
More details coming soon.