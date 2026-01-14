The Week of Small Business Valentine Exchange

An initiative from Fairbanks Brand Studio, powered by community. This Month of Love, we’re celebrating the businesses that make Fairbanks special! Join the Valentine Exchange and share a little love with your favorite local shops.

How it works:

Pick up a Valentine Pack

Available at participating Fairbanks businesses from February 7–14. A full list of participating businesses will be posted here soon! Fill out your valentines

Use the prompts in your pack to write notes that let local businesses know how much you appreciate them. Drop it in their Mailbox

Each participating business will have a Valentine mailbox for your notes. Receive a Valentine in Return

Businesses will return the love with their own Valentine, which might just include a small surprise, discount, or gift!

It’s an easy and meaningful way to connect with your community, support local businesses, and brighten someone’s week.

More details coming soon.