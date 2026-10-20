This Far North: Artist Books Inspired by Poetry, the November exhibition at Gather, showcases work by twenty-eight artists from the Northwoods Book Arts Guild (NBG). The thirty-six artist books in this collection were created in response to poems from This Far North by local author and NBG founding member Susan Campbell (Red Hen Press/Boreal Books, 2026). Using a variety of structures, materials, and binding techniques, artists responded to poems that resonated for them in personal ways, offering unique three-dimensional homes for the poems.

Join us for the opening reception on First Friday, November 6, from 5–10 PM. AK Tacos will be serving food, and there will be live music performed by UAF Jazz Ensemble.

Throughout November, members of the Northwoods Book Arts Guild will kindly host public docent hours on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 2–4 PM, excluding November 26 and Thanksgiving Day.

We also invite you to join us for a live poetry reading with Susan Campbell on November 12 at 7 PM.

Visiting the exhibition outside of docent hours, you can access the Gallery through the businesses inside Gather on 2nd Avenue. All three businesses are open Tuesday through Saturday: Little Owl Cafe: 9 AM–4 PM, Solstice Books: 12–6 PM, and Alaskan Mystic Wonders: 10 AM–6 PM. All three businesses will also be open during First Friday.

Learn More

For more information about the Northwoods Book Arts Guild, visit guildnwbookarts.org.

To learn more about This Far North, visit susancampbellalaska.com.

Gather | 714 3rd Avenue