Tom Letson & Ned Gaines at Lat65

**Join Us for an Unforgettable Evening of live music!**

Tom Letson & Ned Gaines are an Americana duo channeling vivid storytelling, Pre-War Blues, and the spirit of the Appalachian Mountains into a near-possessed performance that leaves audiences wondering whether they’ve just witnessed a concert or some form of spiritual sermon. Don’t let the duo format fool you. Armed with a bottleneck slide, clawhammer banjo, fiddle, and harmonica, they deliver a high-energy arsenal of sound that feels far larger than two musicians.



**Location:** Lat 65 – Fairbanks, AK**Date & Time:** Saturday February 14th 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Bio:

Tom Letson is a musician and visual artist blending vivid storytelling with raw authenticity inspired by a life on the road. From riding freight trains and hitchhiking across the U.S. to living remotely in Alaska, his alternative lifestyle fuels his evocative songwriting that resonates with anyone who’s ever chased freedom and found meaning in life’s untamed moments. Known for his skillful fingerpicking, bottleneck slide, fiddle and clawhammer banjo, Letson’s music echoes the sounds of Old-Time Appalachia and the Pre-War Blues. He’ll backed on harp by Uncle Ned Gaines “The Hell Eyed Kid,” wailing like a banshee from the dark icy north, and raising spirits in a seance of moonlit, Arctic revelry. He’s traveled to the far corners of the world for nearly two decades, swapping tunes and performing his homespun blend of folk and blues from every continent.