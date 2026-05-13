Join us for Tom Walker: Ebru Marbling Workshop

Traditional Turkish Paper Marbling + Contemporary Process, part of Beyond Boundaries, our 2026 summer exhibition at Gather.

June 6, 2026 | 12–2PM

714 3rd Avenue

This hands-on workshop introduces the traditional Turkish art of Ebru (paper marbling). Participants will explore the materials and process behind marbling including carrageenan, alum, and paint preparation while creating their own marbled works on paper. Tom will also share how this technique connects to his studio practice, bookbinding, and broader material-driven approach to painting.

Sign up to join the workshop and create your own marbled work on paper.