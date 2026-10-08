West Valley MCJROTC and Alaskaland Staff are proud to announce Halloween Trick or Treat Town 2026!

Saturday, October 31, 2026

1:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Alaskaland

2300 Airport Way, Fairbanks, AK

Put on your favorite costume and join us for one of Fairbanks’ favorite Halloween traditions! Wander through Trick or Treat Town as you collect candy from trick-or-treat stations, ride the Halloween Train, enjoy live performances, visit local vendors, grab delicious food from food trucks, and play carnival games, and more!

Featured Attractions

Trick-or-Treat Stations

Halloween Train Rides

Live Performances

Food Trucks & Vendors

Carnival Games

Costume Contest

And much more!

Admission

• $8 Early Bird Tickets (Available through October 29th)

• $10 at the Door

• Children 2 years and under are FREE with a paid chaperone.

Get tickets here: https://www.zeffy.com/…/halloween-trick-or-treat-town…

Whether you’re bringing little ghosts, superheroes, princesses, or pirates, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy. Dress up, make memories, and celebrate Halloween in a safe, festive atmosphere!

Purchase your tickets early and we’ll see you in Trick or Treat Town!

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Become a Sponsor!

Help make Halloween magical for thousands of local families! We’re looking for businesses and organizations to partner with us by sponsoring Halloween Trick or Treat Town.

Sponsors help provide candy, activities, entertainment, and memorable experiences for children throughout our community. It’s a great opportunity to showcase your business while giving back and supporting a beloved Fairbanks tradition.

Interested in sponsoring? There are a few ways to get more information:

Send us a message through Facebook

Email us at: halloweentrickortreattown@gmail.com

Use this link:

https://www.zeffy.com/…/wolf-pack-mcjrotc-booster-club…

Together, we can create an unforgettable Halloween experience for our community!