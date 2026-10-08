Trick or Treat Town
West Valley MCJROTC and Alaskaland Staff are proud to announce Halloween Trick or Treat Town 2026!
Saturday, October 31, 2026
1:00 PM – 7:30 PM
Alaskaland
2300 Airport Way, Fairbanks, AK
Put on your favorite costume and join us for one of Fairbanks’ favorite Halloween traditions! Wander through Trick or Treat Town as you collect candy from trick-or-treat stations, ride the Halloween Train, enjoy live performances, visit local vendors, grab delicious food from food trucks, and play carnival games, and more!
Featured Attractions
Trick-or-Treat Stations
Halloween Train Rides
Live Performances
Food Trucks & Vendors
Carnival Games
Costume Contest
And much more!
Admission
• $8 Early Bird Tickets (Available through October 29th)
• $10 at the Door
• Children 2 years and under are FREE with a paid chaperone.
Get tickets here: https://www.zeffy.com/…/halloween-trick-or-treat-town…
Whether you’re bringing little ghosts, superheroes, princesses, or pirates, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy. Dress up, make memories, and celebrate Halloween in a safe, festive atmosphere!
Purchase your tickets early and we’ll see you in Trick or Treat Town!
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Become a Sponsor!
Help make Halloween magical for thousands of local families! We’re looking for businesses and organizations to partner with us by sponsoring Halloween Trick or Treat Town.
Sponsors help provide candy, activities, entertainment, and memorable experiences for children throughout our community. It’s a great opportunity to showcase your business while giving back and supporting a beloved Fairbanks tradition.
Interested in sponsoring? There are a few ways to get more information:
Send us a message through Facebook
Email us at: halloweentrickortreattown@gmail.com
Use this link:
https://www.zeffy.com/…/wolf-pack-mcjrotc-booster-club…
Together, we can create an unforgettable Halloween experience for our community!