Trick or Trivia at FCM

Gather your smartest (or most spirited) friends for a frightfully fun evening featuring trivia hosted by the one-and-only Lauren Hatty, tasty bites, delicious drinks from Midnight Sun Catering, and plenty of competition – all in support of the Fairbanks Children’s Museum. Without the kids!

Come for the trivia, stay for the treats, and help FCM raise a little hell for a great cause in their new space. Costumes and clever team names are highly encouraged!

Individual Ticket – $50

4 Person Team – $200

8 Person Team – $400

Doors open at 6 PM | Trivia begins at 7 PM

This event is sponsored by Somers Sotheby’s International Realty.