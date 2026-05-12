Join the Alaska Alpine club for our annual Tumble in the Tundra competition at Grapefruit Rocks, Saturday May 30th. Teams of 2 will race to climb as many individual sport climbs from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. possible. This is a for fun competition and all skill levels are welcome and encouraged to come and participate. Registration starts at 8:30 at the lower (west) Grapefruit parking lot followed by a safety meeting and rules discussion at 8:50. The event will conclude with a barbeque (a pig this year) and the winners will be announced. Email alaska.alpine.club@gmail.com for questions. We hope to see you out there!

2026 Tumble in the Tundra Rules

1. Full point values are for leading cleanly, 3 point reduction for fall/s or hanging, 4 point reduction for top rope ascent

2. Each team consists of only 2 people

3. Only one team member must climb the route to get points

4. Each climb can only count for points once per team.

5. Teammates do not need to have the same number of routes.

6. Climbers may try a climb as many times as they like for a clean, ground up ascent

7. Honor system for falls and routes climbed

8. Both team mates must return by 5:05 pm or highest point climb will be deducted from your score

9. Please leave the dogs at home.

10. No motorized vehicles may be used during the comp. Bikes allowed

11. Have fun and BE SAFE!