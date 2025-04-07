« All Events

UAF 2025 Commencement Ceremony

May 3 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Join us in celebrating the success of the graduating class of 2025 during our 103rd commencement ceremony at the Carlson Center.

Details

Date:
May 3
Time:
1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Venue

Carlson Center
2010 2nd Avenue
Fairbanks, 99701 United States + Google Map
Phone
((907) 451-7800