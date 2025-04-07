Skip to content
UAF 2025 Commencement Ceremony
May 3 @ 1:00 pm
3:00 pm
Join us in celebrating the success of the graduating class of 2025 during our 103rd commencement ceremony at the Carlson Center.
Details
Date:
May 3
Time:
1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Venue
Carlson Center
2010 2nd Avenue
Fairbanks
99701
United States
+ Google Map
Phone
((907) 451-7800
