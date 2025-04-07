UAF Spring Ceramics Art Sale
April 25 @ 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Come over to the ceramics studio on April 25th between Noon & 6pm to view the array of wonderous creations made by this semester’s students.
Tables full of pottery will be for sale and the proceeds go back to the students and help pay for experiences like hosting visiting artists and scholarships.
Hope to see you there!
~SCAG
