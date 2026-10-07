This week’s teacher is David McCain

Sink your roots deep and ignite your inner strength with David this Saturday. Grounded in the steady, traditional practice of Hatha yoga, this session is designed to anchor your mind while physically challenging your body. We will take it slow and steady, cultivating hip mobility and fortifying our foundations. Ultimately, we will test both our physical and energetic stability through our peak pose, Warrior III (Vira 3).

In Person

$5 suggested donation

Class is back to the Great Hall at UAF (1708 Tanana Loop, Fairbanks), which is directly outside the Davis Concert Hall

UAF Yoga Club is donation-based, so give what you can. If you can’t donate, please still come and practice with us. Donations go to pay teachers and support yoga in the community. We have yoga mats and other props to borrow if you don’t have your own.

Please email uafyogaclubak@gmail.com, follow us on Facebook, or check out our website at www.uafyogaclub.com