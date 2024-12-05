Ugly Sweater Party at The Cabin
December 14 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm$5
Fairbanks, get ready for the coziest and quirkiest holiday party in town! Join us at The Cabin on December 14th for the ultimate Ugly Sweater Party! Dig out your most outrageous holiday sweater and let’s celebrate the season together.
Music by DJ Tony Taylor spinning your favorite Top 40, Hip Hop, Latin, Pop, and Funk hits.
Doors Open at 9:30 PM – Don’t be late!
Holiday vibes, good company, and unforgettable fun!
Cover: $5 | 21+ to enter