USAG Alaska Summer Concert 2024

July 19th at the Chena Bend Golf Course, enjoy food vendors, beer tent, and inflatables- fun for all ages starting at 4:30PM! Summer Concert access will be through Montgomery Gate off Badger Road only. NO visitor pass is needed for the public to join! For more information visit wainwright.armymwr.com.