Valentine’s Against the Machine

Valentines Against the Machine

No roses from Freds. No forced romance. No capitalism telling us how to love.

Come make cards, zines, and charm bracelets for your friends, your chosen fam, or yourself. On our Love & RAGE banners you can vent about exes, celebrate all types of love and share messy stories.

And for those wanting less interaction- there will be coloring pages and chill board games in another room.

Lets laugh, cry, share food, and exist together without buying a bunch of single use crap.

Love can be soft, loud, angry, healing, awkward and real. All of it is welcome here.

Free! No romance required ! Bring a dish to share if you can!