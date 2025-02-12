Valentine’s Day with Steve Brown & the Bailers

Celebrate love, good friends, and music this Valentine’s Day with Steve Brown and the Bailers at the UAF Pub!

Join us for a night filled with original tunes and unforgettable vibes. Whether you’re celebrating with your significant other, friends, or just in the mood for great music, this is the perfect way to make your Valentine’s Day special.

What to Expect:

8:30 live music by TED (@teds_sessions)

9:30 performance by Steve Brown and the Bailers

Delicious food and drinks from the UAF Pub

A cozy atmosphere perfect for lovers and friends alike

Bring your loved ones and let’s make this Valentine’s Day one to remember!

RSVP to let us know you’re coming, and feel free to share the event with friends!

Tickets: $10 at the door

21+