Valentine’s Day with Steve Brown & the Bailers
February 14 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm$10
Celebrate love, good friends, and music this Valentine’s Day with Steve Brown and the Bailers at the UAF Pub!
Join us for a night filled with original tunes and unforgettable vibes. Whether you’re celebrating with your significant other, friends, or just in the mood for great music, this is the perfect way to make your Valentine’s Day special.
What to Expect:
8:30 live music by TED (@teds_sessions)
9:30 performance by Steve Brown and the Bailers
Delicious food and drinks from the UAF Pub
A cozy atmosphere perfect for lovers and friends alike
8:30 live music by TED (@teds_sessions)
9:30 performance by Steve Brown and the Bailers
Delicious food and drinks from the UAF Pub
A cozy atmosphere perfect for lovers and friends alike
Bring your loved ones and let’s make this Valentine’s Day one to remember!
RSVP to let us know you’re coming, and feel free to share the event with friends!
Tickets: $10 at the door
21+
21+
Don’t miss out on this magical night of music and love!