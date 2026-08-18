The musical heart of the hit series Bridgerton, Vitamin String Quartet has become one of the most popular string ensembles in the world with their crossover adaptations that erase the boundaries between classical, dance hip-hop and pop.

VSQ performs spellbinding string renditions of modern artists that range from Billie Eilish to BTS, Taylor Swift to The Weeknd, and Danny Elfman to Daft Punk. Praised by the likes of Buzzfeed, The New York Times, Consequence of Sound, Nerdist and more, VSQ has garnered over 2 billion streams and numerous Billboard chartings since its inception. VSQ can also be heard in other hit shows like HBO’s Westworld and ABC’s Modern Family.