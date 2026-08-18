Walk & Talk : All About Seed Saving

Looking for some guidance or inspiration for saving your own seeds?

Join us for a guided walk around Calypso’s seed garden with Susan, one of Calypso’s founders. Learn about the basics of saving seeds and techniques we use for harvesting, drying and storing. Ask questions and get ideas for your own garden!

**Participants should be prepared for lots of up and downhill walking plus some hands-on learning opportunities.

All are welcome, from absolute beginners to experienced farmers and gardeners!

Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026 | 1pm – 3pm

Location: Calypso Farm (4780 Old Nenana Hwy)

With: Susan Willsrud