​The World Eskimo-Indian Olympics (WEIO) is an annual event held over four days in July. WEIO promotes the cultural expertise and traditions of Alaska, Greenland, Siberian and Canadian Inuit and Native Americans. The games require skill, strength, agility and endurance and will test their ability to the highest level. This is an exciting time for competitive tournaments, traditional dance, beautiful artwork, stunning regalia and the Miss WEIO pageant. A drug, tobacco and alcohol free environment is promoted.

See the complete schedule here: https://www.weio.org/schedule