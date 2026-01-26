What’s so special about the Arctic Refuge? Join us at our upcoming free February program on Monday, February 2 at 6:15 pm at Noel Wien Public Library!

Hear from speaker Fran Mauer, a retired U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service biologist who spent 21 years working at the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge!

The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is among the planet’s most biodiverse areas, supporting bears, caribou, moose, wolves, and more than 200 bird species. Many wildlife species depend on their distinct habitats. As one of the largest intact ecosystems remaining, its protection has received bipartisan support for over 60 years.

Together, we’ll explore some of the unique physical and biological features that contributed to the creation of the Refuge and continue to justify its preservation.

Anyone who would like to share any future speaker or program ideas, please contact Carissa Pienkowski at carissapienkowski@gmail.com.