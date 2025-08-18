It’s goin down in the Banks for the FIRST EVER Wild N Out experience with all the games, laughs, and experiences featuring Charlize Clipz (Red Squad) and The Real Head I.C.E (Black Squad). Let’s have an evening to remember with the games we love like Pick up and kill it, kick em out the classroom and more!

Doors open at 7pm

Show starts at 8pm

Featuring faces from across the city on both teams

Line up to be unveiled soon!

Limited vendor spots also available***

$20 for general with BOGO for the next week only

$175 VIP tables

907-602-5297