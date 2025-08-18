Wild N Out
August 30 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm$20
It’s goin down in the Banks for the FIRST EVER Wild N Out experience with all the games, laughs, and experiences featuring Charlize Clipz (Red Squad) and The Real Head I.C.E (Black Squad). Let’s have an evening to remember with the games we love like Pick up and kill it, kick em out the classroom and more!
Doors open at 7pm
Show starts at 8pm
Featuring faces from across the city on both teams
Line up to be unveiled soon!
Limited vendor spots also available***
$20 for general with BOGO for the next week only
$175 VIP tables
907-602-5297