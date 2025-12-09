Wine Tasting: Celebrating 7 Years at SOBA

Wine Tasting to celebrate our 7 year anniversary! Join us for a fun night of wine, delicious food and live music. Your opportunity to sample 10 exclusive wines paired with Soba’s delicious charcuterie board.

Relaxing atmosphere, special wine, live music and an unforgettable experience presented to you by Republic National Distributing Company and your favorite Moldovan restaurant!

Seats are limited. Please call now at (907) 460-7622 to secure your ticket.

Tickets are $75 and include a charcuterie board for each person to enjoy through the night.