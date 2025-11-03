Join us at LUMI Coffee Bar and Golden Heart Performing Arts Saturday, November 22nd from 2-4pm for a Winter Clothing Swap! All ages, all genders; just clean clothing looking for a new home.

Drop off your old clothes and grab a coffee or tea at LUMI Coffee Bar as early as 11:30am. Please ensure all items are freshly washed and in a bag or box. “Shopping” will commence at 2pm.

–November 22nd–

11:30am-1:30pm –> Drop off and Socialize

2pm-4pm –> Shop!

This clothing swap will have a $5 entry fee to support Golden Heart Performing Arts with their Winter Solstice Soiree! They will also have extra bags and boxes for purchase by donation to hold all your new treasures.

This is a bring some, take some event. Please be respectful of the needs of others and only take what you or your immediate family have use for. Any clothes left over will be donated to the Fairbanks Resource Agency or the Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living.

LUMI Coffee Bar is open Wednesday-Friday, 10am-5pm and Saturdays, 10am-2pm. We are located at 2815 Horner Court in Fairbanks, Alaska