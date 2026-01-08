Winter Poetry Slam

Registration is required for poetry readers, you must register by going to the link below.

https://fnsblibrary.libcal.com/event/15879386

Once again, poets of all ages are welcome to read their poems or song lyrics, or those that inspire them. This is an event for all ages! It will take place on Wednesday, January 21, from 6 to 7:45 pm in the Noel Wien Library Auditorium.

Each poem should be no longer than 5 minutes. Registration is not required for audience members, but we ask that anyone who wants to read pre-register (first come first served). Please contact the Reference Desk at Noel Wien Library at 907-459-1047 or reference@fnsb.gov by 4 pm on Tuesday, January 20.