Winter Solstice Festival: Solstice Fireworks

Mark Your Calendar for Solstice Fireworks Downtown!

Join us on Saturday, December 20th at 8 PM for an exciting fireworks show, brought to you by Alyeska Pipeline and supported by our generous sponsors.

The fireworks will be launched from Shoreway Park, on the north side of the Chena River, right in the heart of downtown. There are plenty of parking and viewing options nearby, but please note that the south side of the river is the best location to watch the show. For safety reasons, viewing on top of the river ice is not permitted and the bridges will be closed to foot traffic during the show.

