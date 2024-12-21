Join Golden Heart Performing Arts in celebrating the darkest winter night with the most lively event, the 7th Annual Winter Solstice Soirée – An Evening of Aerial and Acrobatic Arts!

Local Youth Circus talent takes the stage with 2, 2-hour-long productions on Saturday, December 21st. 2pm Matinee and 6pm Evening Shows available. This is an all ages event and tickets are discounted for youth accompanied by a parent.

Expect to be wowed as Aerialist dangle from the ceiling and Acrobats tumble and contort their way across the stage. This year the theme is ELEMENTS and the way Earth, Water, Fire and Air connect.

Show will be hosted at the NEW 8 Star Events Center (previously Friend’s Church) at 1485 30th Ave, Fairbanks, AK 99701.

Tickets will be on sale, Monday, November 11th both in person at LUMI Coffee Bar and online at www.GoldenHeartAK.com. Stay tuned for more details!

Early Bird Pricing:

$35 Adult ages 18+

$20 Youth ages 17 and under accompanied by an Adult Ticket

Pricing will go up December 7th to:

$40 Adult ages 18+

$25 Youth ages 17 and under accompanied by an Adult Ticket

All money raised goes toward putting on this event and supporting the Arts!

This show has SOLD OUT for the last 5 years. It is important to buy your tickets in advance to secure them. There are no refunds on tickets sold. Tickets are transferable to whomever you pass them along too.

Seats are first come, first served. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time.

Please note that we will be using special effects including haze, fog and strobe lights and this may not be suitable for all.