Winter White Out Social Dance

(Wear something white)

Friday, September 20, 2024

8:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Pioneer Park Dance Hall

Cost: Members $5, Non-Members $10 (CASH ONLY!)

Free El Paso Dance Lesson during the dance.

You’re welcome to bring an appetizer or snack to share with the dance participants.

No partner or dance experience necessary. Please bring clean non-marking dance shoes.