Winter Wonderland Parent & Kid Tea Party

December 15 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

hosted by Jo Ann Stagno & Kathleen Fillion
Step into a Winter Wonderland with our enchanting Parent & Child Tea Party! Immerse yourselves in a festive atmosphere filled with joy and warmth. Enjoy fun activities and create lasting memories while bonding over delightful treats. Join us for a magical experience!
Fascinators, gloves, shawls, and tiaras will be available to borrow.
Santa will be making an appearance too!
December 15
1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
$40
https://www.northernwhimsystudios.com/upcoming-classes-and-events?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR2GgtsBhgSdvKihTInF9iyjAiK54-2LTnKOdLbKToocEmfsTwgO5_iULpM_aem_mkrUfh3V0-_YeHPJE3Bd5Q

Northern Whimsy Studios
1504 Gillam Way
Fairbanks, 99701 + Google Map