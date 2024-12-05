Winter Wonderland Parent & Kid Tea Party

hosted by Jo Ann Stagno & Kathleen Fillion

Step into a Winter Wonderland with our enchanting Parent & Child Tea Party! Immerse yourselves in a festive atmosphere filled with joy and warmth. Enjoy fun activities and create lasting memories while bonding over delightful treats. Join us for a magical experience!

Fascinators, gloves, shawls, and tiaras will be available to borrow.

Santa will be making an appearance too!

$40 per person